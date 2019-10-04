Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Department’s first therapy dog has died.
Kilo had been assigned to the department’s child advocacy center, which works to prevent and investigate mistreatment of children, officials said.
Our hearts are heavy as we announce the passing of Kilo. He was our first therapy dog and was assigned with Detective Gerres to the Harford County Child Advocacy Center whose mission is the prevention, intervention, investigation, prosecution, and healing of child maltreatment. pic.twitter.com/pdu7y0egfq
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 4, 2019
“Our hearts are heavy as we announce the passing of Kilo,” the department said in a tweet.
