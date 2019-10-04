  • WJZ 13On Air

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Department’s first therapy dog has died.

Kilo had been assigned to the department’s child advocacy center, which works to prevent and investigate mistreatment of children, officials said.

“Our hearts are heavy as we announce the passing of Kilo,” the department said in a tweet.

