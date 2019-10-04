Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City police Friday released several 911 calls detailing the first minutes a bull got loose and ran through part of west Baltimore Wednesday.
The nearly six-minute recording includes multiple calls, including one from the bull’s owner, who said the animal got loose from his trailer.
“I just had a bull get off a trailer just off of North Avenue. He’s headed south now,” the owner said in the call, adding people were trying to chase down the animal with garbage trucks.
It took around three hours for officials to tranquilize and capture the bull, which was not hurt and has since gone to a farm.
Listen to the calls below:
