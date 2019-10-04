ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Mary Catherine Derrin had a medical emergency that left her legally blind, partially paralyzed and unable to work.

That did not stop Derrin, however. In fact, it has increased her enthusiasm for life.

In 2017, she let her friends know she had suffered from a medical emergency.

“There was nothing good on TV, so I decided to have a brain surgery,” Derrin said in a video to friends from her hospital room.

“By the time we got home from Mexico, I was paralyzed from the waist down and completely blind,” Derrin said. “I didn’t know enough to be scared.”

After surgery at Johns Hopkins and months of rehab, Derrin is still legally blind.

Hydrocephalus, Guillaume Barre Syndrome, some of what Derrin is living with. This is not a story about illness, however. It’s about attitude.

Mary Catherine Derrin: “I’ve just been very fortunate.”

WJZ’s Denise Koch: “You think you’ve been very fortunate?”

Mary Catherine Derrin: “Oh, gosh yes.”

WJZ’s Denise Koch: “You know a lot of people wouldn’t see it that way.”

Mary Catherine Derrin: “Everything happens for a reason, and it happens to the person who’s gonna know what to do with it.”

Derrin is certainly that person. Unable to continue as Executive Director of the Crofton Chamber of Commerce, she started a non-profit to promote small, local businesses.

She calls it Coffee and Cocktails with M.C. Derrin holds networking events at small businesses.

Friday, Derrin was with Maryland Therapeutic Riding.

“Life is so much better now,” Derrin said. “It’s all in your mental state. If you let it scare you, then you’re going to be miserable, you’re going to be depressed. Life does not offer roadblocks, it offers detours. You can choose to feel sorry for yourself, or you can say, ‘Okay, what now?'”