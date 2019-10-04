BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mical Seafood, Inc. voluntarily recalled its frozen, wild-caught yellowfin tuna poke cubes, tuna loins, tuna ground meat and 6 oz tuna steaks because of potentially elevated levels of histamine.
These products were sold to customers in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, California, Michigan, Rhode Island, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten, and Grand Cayman.
Elevated levels of histamines can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning that may result in symptoms that can generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish.
The most common symptoms of histamine or scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
These symptoms usually resolve within several hours without medical intervention.
You must log in to post a comment.