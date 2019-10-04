PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WJZ) — We are just days away from the first meeting of the 2019 season between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Everyone in Baltimore — and Pittsburgh — know that these two teams do not like each other at all. It could even be argued that this is the most heated rivalry in the entire NFL.

There have been countless highlights, plays and memories from over the years when these two teams have met each other.

In anticipation of Sunday’s matchup, here is a look at the top-three moments between the Ravens and Steelers in recent history.

No. 3: Joe Flacco To Torrey Smith Game-Winning Touchdown, 2011

Prime-Time, Sunday Night Football, in Pittsburgh. Trailing the Steelers 20-16 with just 14 seconds left in the game, Joe Flacco dropped back and hit Torrey Smith in the corner of the end zone for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown. The Ravens went onto defeated the Steelers 23-20 to move to 6-2 on the year. Baltimore would win the AFC North Division Title that year.

No. 2: Justin Tucker Drills 52-Yard Game-Winning Field Goal In Over Time, 2015

What initially appeared to be a runaway victory for the Steelers turned into a Ravens win. Baltimore trailed Pittsburgh 20-7 midway through the third quarter. However, the Ravens were able to mount a comeback in large part to kicker Justin Tucker. Tucker knocked through two field goals in the fourth quarter to tie the game 20-20. In over time, Tucker won it with a 52-yard field goal. The win was the Ravens first of the 2015 season after they dropped their first three games to open up the year.

No. 1: Ravens Edge Steelers 22-20 On Thanksgiving Night, 2013

This game was full of crazy moments… including when Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin appeared to interfere on a kickoff return. Jacoby Jones was running down the sideline and headed for the end zone when Tomlin appeared to step out on the field — ever so slightly — just enough to bump Jones and slow him down. Jones was eventually tackled and kept out of the end zone. The Ravens, however, saw a strong performance from Flacco and came out with a 22-20 victory.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. from Heinz Field. You can catch the game right here on WJZ.