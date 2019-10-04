Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, red light cameras, Speed Cameras, Talkers, Traffic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lead-footed drivers, beware!

Baltimore’s transportation department will be adding speed and red light cameras in a number of areas in the city in the next few months.

Speed cameras will go up starting October 15 near a number of schools, including:

  • 3000 to 3700 block of Garrison Blvd – Liberty Elementary School
  • 2400 to 2800 block of North Dukeland Street – Bard High School – Early College, ConneXions School
  • 2700 to 3400 block of West North Avenue – KIPP Academy, Belmont Elementary School
  • 2500 to 3300 block of Federal Street – Fort Worthington Elementary/ Middle School
  • 4000 to 5100 block of The Alameda – Walter P. Carter Elementary School
  • 400 to 1000 block of East Preston Street – Johnston Square Elementary School
  • 2800 to 3200 block of Loch Raven Blvd – Abbottson Elementary School

The cameras will operate weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. year-round. Tickets for drivers going 12 miles per hour or more over the speed limit are $40.

Red-light cameras will be going up starting November 30 at:

  • Martin Luther King Boulevard at Pennsylvania Avenue
  • Fallsway at Madison Avenue
  • North Calvert Street at East 25th Street
  • Guilford Avenue at Centre Street
  • Northern Parkway at York Road
  • Eastern Avenue at Kane Street
  • Harford Road at Echodale Avenue
  • Wilkens Avenue at Brunswick Street
  • Monument Street at Haven Street
  • Perring Parkway at Woodbourne Avenue
  • York Road at Woodbourne Avenue

Red-light cameras run 24-7, and fines are $75.

