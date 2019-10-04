Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lead-footed drivers, beware!
Baltimore’s transportation department will be adding speed and red light cameras in a number of areas in the city in the next few months.
Speed cameras will go up starting October 15 near a number of schools, including:
- 3000 to 3700 block of Garrison Blvd – Liberty Elementary School
- 2400 to 2800 block of North Dukeland Street – Bard High School – Early College, ConneXions School
- 2700 to 3400 block of West North Avenue – KIPP Academy, Belmont Elementary School
- 2500 to 3300 block of Federal Street – Fort Worthington Elementary/ Middle School
- 4000 to 5100 block of The Alameda – Walter P. Carter Elementary School
- 400 to 1000 block of East Preston Street – Johnston Square Elementary School
- 2800 to 3200 block of Loch Raven Blvd – Abbottson Elementary School
The cameras will operate weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. year-round. Tickets for drivers going 12 miles per hour or more over the speed limit are $40.
Red-light cameras will be going up starting November 30 at:
- Martin Luther King Boulevard at Pennsylvania Avenue
- Fallsway at Madison Avenue
- North Calvert Street at East 25th Street
- Guilford Avenue at Centre Street
- Northern Parkway at York Road
- Eastern Avenue at Kane Street
- Harford Road at Echodale Avenue
- Wilkens Avenue at Brunswick Street
- Monument Street at Haven Street
- Perring Parkway at Woodbourne Avenue
- York Road at Woodbourne Avenue
Red-light cameras run 24-7, and fines are $75.
