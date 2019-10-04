Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Baltimore on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Investigators believe the victim was in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Ave. when she was shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
