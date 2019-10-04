Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Commuters in Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood will find it easier to get to Harbor Point as Central Avenue fully reopens after construction.
The city’s transportation department said two lanes of traffic on Central Avenue between Dock and Aliceanna streets opened around noon Friday.
Other roads that have fully reopened are:
- Central Avenue between Lancaster and Aliceanna streets
- Lancaster Street between South Eden and South Exeter streets
- Aliceanna Street between South Eden and South Exeter streets
Work in the area began in 2012 as part of a multi-phase rehabilitation. Phase one wrapped up in 2015, while the $46 million second phase is scheduled to be finished by fall 2021.
As part of the project’s second phase, the city built a $10 million bridge connecting Harbor Point and Harbor East. That bridge opened in 2018.
