COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland is once again dealing with mold concerns.
This time — students and faculty say they’re finding it in classrooms.
A faculty member took photos showing splotches of green on furniture and spores growing on books in Woods Hall.
Many of the professors who teach in that building blame humidity issues.
The university’s facilities management department issued a statement acknowledging the humidity issues, saying in part:
“We have taken a number of responsive and proactive measures to combat humidity challenges. These include mold renovation, foundation waterproofing and installation of rain guards.”
Last year the school dealt with mold problems in dorm rooms.
Before classes started again in August — de-humidifiers and humidity sensors were installed in 19 dorms to combat mold problems.
