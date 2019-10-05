BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a double shooting in east Baltimore on Friday night.
Police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Barclay Street around 10:12 p.m. for a reported shooting. A witness reported hearing arguing coming from the home, and then hearing gunshots a short time later.
When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and a 49-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.
The 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 46-year-old man was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.
Homicide detectives responded and are currently investigating this incident. Detectives learned the two victims are brothers.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
