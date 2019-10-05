Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a man was shot in the face overnight in Fells Point.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Aliceanna Street around 1:05 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in serious condition.
Southeast District Shooting detectives are Investigation this shooting and have no suspect information or know of no motive.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
