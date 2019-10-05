



The owners of the Pimlico Race Course have reached an agreement with the city to keep the Preakness in Baltimore.

The Stronach Group has pledged to donate the land to the city or an entity created by the city after 4 months of negotiations.

Pimlico’s outdated grandstands will be torn down and a new clubhouse will be built after the track is rotated 30 degrees to the northeast.

This rotation of the track will create nine sections of land that can then be sold for private development.

In the agreement Pimlico would receive a total of $199.5 million dollars to complete the project while the Stronach Group will consolidate training and stable operations at Laurel Park in Anne Arundel County.

The Stronach Group owned track in Laurel would also receive $173.4 million dollars for improvements while also divesting itself of the Bowie Training Center.

In a statement Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young called this agreement a “historic moment” and also called The Preakness Stakes, “an important part of the city’s legacy and future.”

While this agreement has been made there are still multiple changes to state law that needs to be made by the General Assembly in 2020.

The Maryland Stadium Authority would also potentially have to take on new responsibilities and there could also be the creation of an organization to own and run the site.

If the funding is approved through the state legislature construction would be completed in about three to four years.

According to the deal, the Preakness would remain at Pimlico during the construction and for the foreseeable future.

