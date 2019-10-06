Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police said one of their officers was surrounded by over 100 people in a parking lot in northwest Baltimore later Saturday night.
An officer responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the lot at Wabash Avenue and W. Northern Parkway where a “very large group” had gathered with their cars to “partake in illegal activities, police said.
The officer got out of his car and approached the group when around 100 to 150 people surrounded the officer, police said.
He then called for backup, and when the other officers arrived the crowd dispersed without incident. No one was injured or arrested.
