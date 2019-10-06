  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-time All-Star, World Series champion and 15-year MLB leager Andy Etchebarren has died, according to reports from MLB. 

The former Orioles catcher won two World Series championships with the Orioles.

Etchebarren was 76-years-old.

The catcher was a breakout rookie in Baltimore’s run to the 1966 World Series title, after five Minor League seasons.

Etchebarren was the last Orioles player to make the All-Star Game as a rookie until left-hander John Means did so this year.

He was also the O’s bench coach from 1996-97 under Davey Johnson, and managed 16 seasons, MLB reported.

 

