BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-time All-Star, World Series champion and 15-year MLB leager Andy Etchebarren has died, according to reports from MLB.
The former Orioles catcher won two World Series championships with the Orioles.
We mourn the loss of former Orioles catcher Andy Etchebarren.
A two-time All-Star, Etchebarren won two World Series championships with the Orioles. pic.twitter.com/h0N7X4o9kq
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 6, 2019
Etchebarren was 76-years-old.
The catcher was a breakout rookie in Baltimore’s run to the 1966 World Series title, after five Minor League seasons.
Etchebarren was the last Orioles player to make the All-Star Game as a rookie until left-hander John Means did so this year.
He was also the O’s bench coach from 1996-97 under Davey Johnson, and managed 16 seasons, MLB reported.
