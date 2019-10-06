



The man accused of killing his wife then blaming it on a panhandler goes on trial Monday for first-degree murder.

It’s been 10 months since his wife’s death, and last December, Keith Smith told police a panhandler attacked his wife, Jacquelyn Smith in Baltimore as she tried to give the person money.

Smith last year pleaded publicly for a killer to come forward.

“The cowards that took my wife’s life, I hope it was worth it, because you are going to answer to that one day, you are going to answer to it,” Smith was recorded saying.

But prosecutors said Smith and his daughter Valeria were responsible.

The duo was later arrested in Texas, where officials believe they were trying to escape to Mexico.

His daughter, who was also charged, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in connection to her stepmother’s death.

A murder charge was dropped.

After that decision, one of Jacquelyn Smith’s friends told WJZ she was not happy with the outcome.

“I think all the charges should have stood and she should be standing trial for every county of murder that there is,” said her friend Michelle Kenney.

Police believe Jacquelyn Smith, who worked as an engineer, was stabbed to death.

Valeria Smith is expected to be sentenced in January. She faces up to 10 years in prison.