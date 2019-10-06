Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was reported shot in Baltimore at around 11 p.m. Saturday night, police said Sunday.
At around 11:05 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to the 2600 block of Patapsco Avenue for a shooting.
There they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left buttocks.
He was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
The victim told detectives he was walking in the block when he heard multiple gunshots and then realized he had been shot.
Southern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
