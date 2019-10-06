  • WJZ 13On Air

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Maryland say one man is dead and another one is in custody following a “towing dispute.”

The Prince George’s County Police Department says the altercation between the two men happened around 1:55 a.m. Sunday in College Park. Neither man was immediately identified.

Police tweeted that responding officers found the men “in a physical struggle” and separated them.

Officers performed CPR on a man who was unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

