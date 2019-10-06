Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson- class act.
The Ravens quarterback was pushed into a photographer during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but instead of going right back into the game, he first stopped to make sure she was alright and helped her back up.
CBS Sports caught the video of Jackson getting pushed off the field onto the sideline into the photographer, knocking her and her camera to the ground.
Lamar Jackson: Good Samaritan pic.twitter.com/UvMHxvNHEh
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 6, 2019
He immediately lifted her back up and checked to make sure she was alright.
She was, and could be seen patting him on the arm assuring him she was all good.
Way to go Lamar!
