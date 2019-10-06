Comments
PITTSBURGH, PA. (WJZ) — After the Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, two other Ravens starters walked off the field with injuries.
Ravens safety Tony Jefferson suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter, and tight end Mark Andrews left without assistance in the fourth quarter after being tackled.
Andrews did return to the field however, after sitting out for a few plays.
Brown was seen walking to the locker room after speaking to doctors during the second quarter.
The Ravens said he was seen testing his leg on the sideline before heading in- but no immediate word on his status.
They added Brown is questionable to return.
You must log in to post a comment.