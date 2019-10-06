



Instead of drivers, the Fort McHenry Tunnel was packed Sunday with hundreds of people breaking a sweat with the 11th Annual Tunnel Run/Walk held by the Maryland Transportation Authority for the Special Olympics in Maryland.

“Something new to do it’s good to help Special Olympics and give back,” said volunteer Ray Stefanski.

Over 400 runners took the fast lane to the finish line. The race began and ended at the tunnel’s fourth bore, bringing in thousands of dollars in donations that provides for almost 8,000 people with intellectual disabilities.

“When you come in contact with our athletes whether it’s volunteering or running an event like today, your life is changed forever,” said CEO Special Olympics Maryland Jim Schmutz.

Among the runners was Annu Singleton, who said he pushed through to get to the finish line.

“It was a tough race, but I finished strong and hard, that’s all that matters to me,” Singleton said, a Special Olympic athlete.

While some runners left with some new hardware, others like Annu left with a message.

“Don’t let your disability stop you from doing what you want to do, keep on dreaming,” He said.

Officials said the impact for traffic was minimal.