BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday evening in southwest Baltimore.
Around 5:50 p.m. officers were called to the 100 block of Edgewood Street for a shooting. There they saw the man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.
The man was alert as medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.
The victim told police two men in hoodies shot him.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
