TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Council voted Monday to approve County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s proposal to increase the legal age for tobacco product sales in Baltimore County from 18 to 21 years old.
Not only that, but to expand the law to include all electronic smoking devices, component parts and accessories- otherwise known as vaping products.
Legislation was necessary to empower the Baltimore County Department of Health to enforce the new requirements. The county is the first major jurisdiction to pass the proposal.
“Youth tobacco use is a public health crisis and we must do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of Baltimore County’s young people,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “This new law will empower Baltimore County to take action now to help prevent young people from the harmful effects of smoking.”
24 percent of Baltimore County high school students use tobacco or vaping products, according to county data.
You must log in to post a comment.