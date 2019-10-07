Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore IT director Frank Johnson, who went on leave after the ransomware attack that crippled the city, is no longer working for the City.
The now-former official offered his “sincere apologies” to city council members in June during a public meeting where he was criticized for not getting information about the attack out fast enough.
The computer servers were hit by the ransomware attack on May 7.
The City said that as of October 1, Johnson was no longer a city employee,
