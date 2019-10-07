  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A professor at Johns Hopkins Medicine won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Gregg Semenza is a professor of pediatrics. He won the award for his discovery of hypoxia-inducible factor 1 (HIF-1), which helps cells cope with low oxygen levels.

According to the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, Semenza is studying the role of HIF-1 in cancer, ischemia and chronic lung disease.

“This is a momentous day for all of us at Johns Hopkins, and we are immensely proud,” said Ronald J. Daniels, president of The Johns Hopkins University, in a statement. “Gregg’s passion for discovery and the energy with which he pursues that passion exemplify Johns Hopkins’ commitment to create new knowledge that helps make a better and more humane world. That hunger to always know more is what makes Gregg and our Johns Hopkins faculty so extraordinary.”

Semenza received his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, got his M.D./Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, and went to Duke University to complete his internship and residency in pediatrics. He moved to Johns Hopkins in 1986 for a postdoctoral fellowship in medical genetics.

Semenza shares the award with William G. Kaelin, Jr., M.D. of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Peter J. Ratcliffe of Oxford University.

