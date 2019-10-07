BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Keith Smith’s trial in the alleged murder of his wife Jacquelyn Smith has been postponed until February 4, 2020. The case was expected to begin Monday.

WJZ has learned that the defense said they needed more time.

It’s been 10 months since his wife’s death, and last December, Keith Smith told police a panhandler attacked his wife, Jacquelyn Smith in Baltimore as she tried to give the person money.

Smith last year pleaded publicly for a killer to come forward.

“The cowards that took my wife’s life, I hope it was worth it, because you are going to answer to that one day, you are going to answer to it,” Smith was recorded saying.

But prosecutors said Smith and his daughter Valeria were responsible.

The duo was later arrested in Texas, where officials believe they were trying to escape to Mexico.

His daughter, who was also charged, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in connection to her stepmother’s death.

Friends of Jacklyn were in court and told WJZ they want justice for their friend.