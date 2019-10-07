TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The man charged in the fatal hit-and-run of Towson University student Mzi Ncube has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him.
Man Gurung pleaded guilty to count two of the indictment which was failing to stop at a vehicle collision involving a fatality.
Ncube was walking along North Charles Street around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2018 when he was fatally struck while trying to cross the road south of Ruxton Ridge Road. He was 20 years old at the time.
After days of police searching for the Toyota Tundra involved in the fatal hit-and-run, they arrested Gurung on Dec. 16 and charged him with failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident and additional charges.
Gurung told police he thought he hit a deer. He is currently on home detention.
Gurung is set to be sentenced on Dec. 13. He faces up to five years in prison.
