WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — Three Maryland Democrats announced Monday that over $1 million in federal funding will be provided to prevent opioid misuse in rural communities throughout Maryland.

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman Steny Hoyer, all (D-MD), announced $1,099,865 in federal funding for the University of Maryland, College Park for their “Strengthening the Capacity of Rural Maryland to Address Opioid Misuse” project.

The funding, given by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Center for Substance Abuse Treatment will go toward preventing opioid misuse in rural Maryland.

Sen. Van Hollen said the opioid crisis has scarred the lives of countless families, especially in rural communities.

“I will continue working to provide Maryland with the resources necessary to fight back against the opioid crisis.” He added in a statment.

The goal is to strengthen the collaboration among educators and practitioners and increase the access of information, resources, and training on opioid prevention and treatment for communities.

Sen. Cardin said while there is no simple answer to the opioid crisis, the funds will ensure resources are available to treat those suffering from addiction.

Congressman Hoyer added it could be critically important to addressing the opioid crisis in the state.

“The opioid epidemic hurts families throughout Maryland, and these funds will ensure resources are available to treat those suffering from addiction and prevent future opioid misuse.”

CSAT awards grants to states and community-based groups that are already working to improve and expand existing substance abuse treatment services under the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program.