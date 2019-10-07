BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange announced its 2020 plans and prices four weeks ahead of open enrollment on November 1.
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange said consumers can get an estimate of how much they can expect to pay for health coverage next year.
Value plans will be offered to lower consumers’ out-of-pocket costs toward health care services, the exchange said in a press release Monday.
“The accessibility of enrollment via MarylandHealthConnection.gov and the ‘Enroll MHC’ mobile app means that the percentage of Marylanders with the security of health coverage is at an all-time high — 94 percent,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which operates the state’s health insurance marketplace.
Consumers who already have a 2019 health plan can change plans for 2020 coverage from November 1 through December 15.
Open enrollment runs from November 1 to December 15 for coverage that begins January 1, 2020.
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange said consumers who have health coverage through Medicaid will receive a notice when it’s time to renew.
Enrollment is year-round, and fall open enrollment is for private health plans only.
To view 2020 plans and prices, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.