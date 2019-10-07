BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Historical Society opens its newest exhibit Spectrum Of Fashion on October 12.
The Maryland Historical Society said the exhibit will showcase nearly 100 of the museums more than 14,000 garments and accessories.
“This exhibition has been 10 years in the making,” said Mark Letzer, president and CEO, Maryland Historical Society. “Uncovering these amazing pieces has been a labor of love for our curators. And the history and story each piece has to share are unparalleled.”
The exhibition tells a fashion story of every day and well-known Americans that have roots in Maryland, but also reaches beyond the state.
The Spectrum of Fashion showcases garments that were worn by a duke and duchess, a first lady, an opera singer turned suffragist, a World War II supply driver, a nurse, an editor, a smuggler, formerly enslaved individuals, politicians, socialites, artists, scholars, designers, philanthropists and many others said the Maryland Historical Society.
The Spectrum of Fashion will feature a fashion show hosted by Maryland-native and Bravo’s Project Runway winner Christian Siriano. The collection will be open to the public through October 2020.
For more information about Spectrum of Fashion, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
