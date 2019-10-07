Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating two Monday morning shootings.
Officers were called to Hanover and Potee Streets for a reported shooting. They later learned the shooting was at Potee Street and Washburn Avenue. Investigators are on their way to the scene.
No details on what exact time the shooting happened or injuries.
Another shooting was reported in the 3100 block of East Monument Street. There the victim was found unconcious.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.