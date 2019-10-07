Comments
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl from District Heights.
Rahnisha Mayo was last seen in the 1000 block of Rollins Avenue on Friday around 6:45 a.m.
Mayo is described as a black female, 5’4” tall and 155 pounds. She was last seen possibly wearing a white jacket, gray sweatpants, and black Guess shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Central Region at (301) 772-4911.
