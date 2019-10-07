  • WJZ 13On Air

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Jocelyn Arriaza-Reyes from Owings Mills.

She was last seen on Sept. 28 leaving her home. She may be driving a gold Suzuki SUV with tag no. 4G87P9.

Jocelyn is described as 5-foot-3 and could be staying in motels near Capitol Heights.

If you see her or have information on her whereabouts call Crimes Against Children at 410-307-2020 or 911 if seen/have info

