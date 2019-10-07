SALISBURY, Md (WJZ) — State troopers are in search of a suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of a man in Wicomico County.

State troopers received a call about a stabbing in an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Beaglin Park Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday.

When Troopers and EMS arrived, they found 18-year-old Seth Abbey suffering from stab wounds.

Abbey was transported to the Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

He was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Maryland State Police conducted a search of the area but did not find the suspects.

State Troopers said Abbey was with his girlfriend when three men approached his girlfriend on bicycles.

Shortly after, an altercation took place between Abbey and the three suspects.

Police do not believe this to be a random act of violence and are still working to identify the suspects.

If anyone has information on this investigation, please call 410-749-3101.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan