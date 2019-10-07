COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Washington D.C. man was charged in the fatal assault of the tow company employee early Sunday.
Damian Howard of the 5000 block of 4th street in Northwest DC was charged with second-degree murder, assault and related charges in the death of 41-year-old Tarreak Butler also of Washington, DC.
Around 1:50 a.m., Prince George’s County police officers were called to a towing company in the 5000 block of College Avenue in College Park. When officers arrived, they allegedly saw Howard holding Butler in a chokehold and the victim was unconscious.
Officers order Howard to release Butler. Three officers began to perform CPR on Butler, but he was pronounced dead at hour later at a local hospital.
Butler’s death was ruled homicide by asphyxia strangulation. Police believe Howard allegedly attacked Butler over the towing fee.
Howard is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and has been held without bond.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.