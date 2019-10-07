TIMONIUM, MD. (WJZ) — If you shop at the ShopRite in Timonium on W. Aylesbury Road, you might want to check when you bought your ground beef.

The location is voluntarily recalling all store-made ground beef produced and sold on the afternoon of October 6.

ShopRite said there is a possibility the ground meat may contain small metal fragments due to a mechanical problem with the grinder.

The recalled products include the packages of 80, 85, 93 percent lean ground beef with a sell-by date of Sunday, October 6.

No other ShopRite products are affected by the recall and no injuries have been reported.

“We are advising customers who purchased any of the recalled items at the ShopRite of Timonium to return them for an immediate refund or replacement,” said ShopRite Spokesperson Karen Meleta.

ShopRite has reached out to Price Plus club card customers who bought the recalled products to let them know about the recall.

Pre-packaged ground meat sold at other ShopRite locations are not affected by this recall.

Customer questions or concerns can be directed to 1-800-ShopRite (1-800-746-7748).