BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A truck drove through a marijuana dispensary in Hampden Sunday night.
Baltimore police are investigating it as a possible commercial burglary.
Around 11:16 p.m. Sunday, police responded after a report that a suspect drove a white truck into the side of Maggie’s, located at 3317 Keswick Road. The crash created a large hole in the building.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot.
Police are trying to learn what caused the driver to crash into the dispensary and if anything was taken.
