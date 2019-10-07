BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have some rain in the forecast for 4 of the next 7 days. Finally. Today, tonight, then tomorrow, Wednesday, and Saturday afternoon we will or could see some rain. Finally. We are not talking a lot of rain but none the less. A cold front today with some rain, and a low moving up the coast Tomorrow night, and Wednesday, are the catalyst. (By the way that Low is not tropical or going that way, but is moisture rich especially for the areas East of the Chesapeake.)

Not only do we need rain in general but to get Fall looking as beautiful as we know it can be here, we need rain. After all, fall’s colors are leaves ending their time. That needs to happen slowly, not just dying and turning brown as they fall. Moisture is the trigger for that color pallet.

So we start this week to the good. Monday you don’t look so bad after all.

MB!