BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police announced the arrests of four people allegedly linked with human trafficking ring in southeast Baltimore. The group was targeting undocumented, Hispanic women, according to the city state’s attorney.

Police said they also rescued two women from a Hispanic brothel in the 3900 block of Mount Pleasant Avenue in Baltimore’s Highlandtown neighborhood.

Commissioner Michael Harrison said police were tipped off to a possible human trafficking operation earlier this year. Over a course of a three-month investigation, Harrison said detectives identified a brothel running out of a home on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Last week, police served warrants on the home and arrested Edward Luna-Hernandez, Gladys Luna-Hernandez, Jose Arevalo and Julio Duran.

Officers also recovered $50,000 in cash, multiple vehicles, passports and other objects linked to human trafficking.

The two women rescued are now in a safe place. Police did not release any details about the women, including ages, to protect the victims.

Harrison have asked if anyone has any more information about this operation or human trafficking in general, to reach out to police.

When a reporter asked Harrison if the women would be deported, he said they are considered victims of a crime and will be linked with services that can help them here.

“According to our policy, we’re only enforcing criminal law,” he said, “we’re not enforcing immigration policies.”

Harrison couldn’t say the documentation status of the suspects.