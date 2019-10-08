Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Street lane closures start Thursday and won’t stop for six weeks as the city begins a resurfacing project.
Resurfacing work along Baltimore Street between Howard and Gay Streets is set to begin on or about Thursday, October 10.
Daily lane closures along Baltimore Street will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for ADA ramp construction and concrete repair work.
There will also be single lane closures overnight to do concrete repairs to adequately cure. At least two lanes of through traffic will remain open for motorists during these times.
The construction is set to last around six weeks.
