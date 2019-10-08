ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — The Bay Bridge rehabilitation project is causing headaches for people on both sides of the bridge.

Two weeks into the two-year, $27 million project, residents on the Eastern Shore are already fed up.

“It’s like dealing with Ocean City [Maryland] traffic five days a week,” Eric Denton, of Kent Island, Maryland, said.

It’s not just those who commute over the bridge. Ryleigh Thomas is a waitress at a local restaurant.

“No one can get there in the morning, so it’s affecting my tip money,” Thomas said.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot called for the project to be, “completely shut down for the fall and winter months” so that the Department of Transportation can come up with a more comprehensive plan.

“Do something rather than say to people, ‘Well you’re just going to have to sit and put up with this.'”

The Maryland Department of Transportation responded. They said delaying the project would shift into spring and summer when traffic is at its peak, only magnifying the disruption.

Still, residents believe something has to be done.

“It’s just crazy,” Bonnie Bolin said. “You can’t go over there on a Friday or Saturday because you’re going to be stuck over there.”