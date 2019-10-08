Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a small bit of rain moved across the region Monday, Tuesday ended up mainly cloudy, but essentially dry.
Overnight, a few showers are possible and a few more may pass our way Wednesday, along with a cool breeze.
Some sun may return to the area later Thursday, but the beaches may still see a few showers and a gusty breeze as well.
Drier and sunny skies should develop on Friday, with pleasant temperatures.
A few showers may be around later Saturday night, which will make for a nice dry Sunday for the Ravens game with a high of 68. Bob Turk
