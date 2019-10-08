BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Food shopping is almost non-existent in Cherry Hill- the community hasn’t seen a grocery store in 15 years.

On Victoria Avenue across from First Baptist Church, a $100,000 grant to end hunger is laying down the groundwork in Cherry Hill.

Over $600,000 spread over two dozen projects- courtesy of the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership. The Black Yield Institute will expand its urban garden.

“Cherry Hill is one of those places where lots of amazing work is happening and we’ve been very lucky to support Black Yield Institute whose obviously doing amazing work with local agriculture,” said Vice President of Marketing at Horseshoe Casino Thomas Yorke.

This is Black Yield’s second growing season, but the farm has been here since 2009.

“We’ll be utilizing those funds to continue our farming operation here at Cherry Hill Urban Community Garden and we’ll be continuing the development processes for establishing the Cherry Hill Food Co-Op,” Founder of The Black Yield Institute Eric Jackson said.

A variety of fruits and vegetables will be grown from the staff of seven.

“Our work has to be continuing to saturate in a good way with healthy, affordable, culturally appropriate food and I think over time, we’ll begin to change those trends,”

On the weekend of October 31st, The Black Yield Institute will be holding its fourth-party at the location. The federally owned land used to be for public housing.