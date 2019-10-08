COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police have arrested a suspect in a double shooting Monday night in Columbia.
Tyquan Carter, 20, of Columbia, Maryland, was identified as the suspect and arrested Tuesday afternoon.
He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault and related charges.
At about 9:37 p.m. Monday police responded to the 9500 block of Sea Shadow for a report of shots fired.
When police arrived they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to Shock Trauma.
D’Marni Ware, 19, of Columbia, Maryland, remains in critical condition. Jaiden Pender, 18, of Columbia, Maryland, was treated and released Tuesday.
Police believe that the two victims met Carter to complete a drug deal. An altercation ensued and police believe Carter shot both victims before fleeing the area.
He was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore.
