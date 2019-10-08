Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were shot Monday night in what Howard County Police are describing as a suspected drug deal gone wrong.
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were shot Monday night in what Howard County Police are describing as a suspected drug deal gone wrong.
Around 9:37 p.m. police responded to the 9500 block of Sea Shadow in Columbia for a report of shots fired. There they found two men in a parking lot with gunshot wounds to their bodies.
Both victims were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. D’Marni Ware, 19, is listed in critical condition, and Jaiden Marquise Pender, 18, is listed in serious condition.
Investigators believe the two teens met with another man to complete a drug deal. An altercation lead to the double shooting. The suspect, agead 18 to 20, fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.
You must log in to post a comment.