DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Firefighters are on the scene of a residential fire in Dundalk.

The fire broke out in the 100 block Highshire Court in Dundalk.

Photo Courtesy Of Melissa Quinn.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department’s Twitter account, the fire is in the middle of a group of row homes.

The fire is a three-alarm fire, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

There are no reports of anyone trapped or injured at this time.

