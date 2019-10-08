Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Firefighters are on the scene of a residential fire in Dundalk.
The fire broke out in the 100 block Highshire Court in Dundalk.
According to the Baltimore County Fire Department’s Twitter account, the fire is in the middle of a group of row homes.
UPDATE: RESIDENTIAL FIRE//132 Hashire Ct, Dundalk//3rd alarm requested. 3 houses on fire. PIO en route^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 9, 2019
The fire is a three-alarm fire, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
There are no reports of anyone trapped or injured at this time.
