Comments
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A man was injured in a shooting in White Marsh late Monday night, police said.
Officers responded to the area of Arnhem and Leiden Road at around 7:58 p.m. for a call of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man said he was walking on Arnhem Road when he suffered a gunshot wound by an unknown suspect. The victim fled and later was taken to an area hospital for a treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.
Anyone with information should contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
You must log in to post a comment.