



A vehicle theft occurs about every 39 minutes in Maryland, 50 percent of vehicles stolen had keys left inside them, and 60 percent of the stolen vehicles were not locked.

According to state police, the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, which was created in 1994, has helped to lower overall vehicle theft rates in Maryland by over 68% for an estimated economic savings of over $200 million.

“Vehicle theft has come a long way from the days of teenagers stealing vehicles simply for the cheap thrill,” says Christopher McDonold, Executive Director of the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council. “Although the numbers indicate an overall decline in auto theft, the crime has advanced beyond traditional methods into a crime of opportunity.”

According to the @NHTSAgov, #California is the most likely state in the nation for someone to have their vehicle stolen. Simple steps can prevent you from becoming a statistic. LEARN MORE >> https://t.co/4mGJXOIurc #vehicletheftprevention #DontBeAVictim pic.twitter.com/FPoMbFn1HF — MD State Police (@MDSP) October 8, 2019

The theft of a vehicle is usually the first act in a string of violent crimes.

The Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council gives tips on how to prevent being a victim of vehicle theft.

Citizens are advised to be more vigilant in order to protect themselves and their property.

Every citizen must continue to practice good crime prevention and remember to:

Lock your Car

Take your Keys or Key Fobs

Hide your valuables

For more information on how to protect yourself from being a victim of auto theft, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan