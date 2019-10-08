



The Maryland Zoo will host its Halloween event ZooBOOO! on Oct. 25 through Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

ZooBOOO! includes safe Halloween trick-or-treating, visits from Animal Ambassadors, two costume contests each day, carnival games, crafts, a “not-so-spooky” hay maze, animal enrichment, family entertainment and much more!

The Maryland Zoo said the entertainment stage will feature Silly Goose & Val’s Musical Zoo at 10:30 a.m. and KAPOW Show with Evan Young at 1:30 p.m.

The first costume contest will be held at 11:30 a.m. but guests must register before 11:15 a.m.

The second costume contest will be held at 2:30 p.m. but guests must register before 2:15 p.m.

The daily enrichment schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY 10:30 Lions Lions Lions 11:00 Otters/Bobcats Otters/Bobcats Otters/Bobcats 11:00 Elephant Pumpkin Smash Elephant Pumpkin Smash Elephant Pumpkin Smash 11:30 Farmyard Farmyard Farmyard 12:30 Bears Bears Bears 1:30 Leopard Leopard Leopard 2:00 Cheetahs Warthogs Warthogs 2:30 Chimpanzees Chimpanzees Chimpanzees

The event is free for Zoo members, free with paid general Zoo admission, and will be held rain or shine.

The Maryland Zoo said parents and kids of all ages are encouraged to bring trick-or-treat bags and wear costumes!

If you forget your costume, face painting will be available for a small additional cost.

For updates on ZooBOOO! and other upcoming Zoo events, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan