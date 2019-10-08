Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a homicide in East Baltimore from earlier Tuesday.
At around 11:35 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Luzerne Street at Biddle Street. When they arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
The first, a 19-year-old man had been shot in the leg but was still alive, while the second male was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Homicide detectives responded out and are investigating this incident. Detectives are asking that anyone with information about this double shooting/ homicide call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
