BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore couple may be charged in the death of their 7-year-old son after he died as a result of abuse that was recorded when he was only 11 months old.
Caleb Carter died back in May, but Baltimore police reported Tuesday the medical examiner’s office reported Caleb’s death was a direct result of abuse recorded in 2012.
Officers were called to Johns Hopkins Hospital on July 31, 2012 about reported child abuse to an 11-month-old patient. Investigators spoke to the doctors who stated Caleb was brought in by his parents, Monique Carter and Joseph Carter III, suffering from extreme malnutrition over a long period of time, brain atrophy associated with a lack of protein and nutrients bone deformity from a lack of calcium and other medical issues.
At the time, Caleb’s parents were arrested and charged with 1st- and 2nd-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor and reckless endangerment. Both were convicted and sentenced to prison.
Police were notified Monday that Caleb died on May 21, 2019. Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.
No word on if or when new charges may be announced.
